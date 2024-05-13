Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 599 - Mai 2024

Gescheiterter Neuanfang

Im Umgang mit den indigenen Mapuche zeigt Chiles Regierung auch nach zwei Jahren keine neuen Lösungsansätze für alte Probleme

Einst versprach die linksreformistische Regierung Chiles unter Präsident Boric einen Neuanfang mit den indigenen Mapuche. Kurz nach Halbzeit der Regierungsperiode ist davon nicht mehr viel übrig: Statt Offenheit für die Forderungen der Gemeinschaften sind Repression und Gesetzesverschärfungen an der Tagesordnung. Auch die 2023 einberufene Kommission für Frieden und gegenseitiges Verständnis kommt nicht voran.

Von Malte Seiwerth, Santiago de Chile

