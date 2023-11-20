Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Guatemala ist auf der Straße

Nach dem Wahlsieg von Semilla steht das Land vor unsicheren Zeiten

Am Tag der Revolution feierten guatemaltekische Bürger*innen die Revolution von 1944 und forderten die Anerkennung der jüngsten Wahlergebnisse. Nach dem Wahlerfolg der Partei Movimiento Semilla und ihrer anschließenden Kriminalisierung steht das Land vor unsicheren Zeiten.

Von Alicia Lainfiesta, Guatemala-Stadt (Übersetzung: Christopher Kowaleski)

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Guatemala | Nummer 456 - Juni 2012

Späte Gerechtigkeit?

Dem ehemaligen Junta-Chef Ríos Montt droht nach 30 Jahren ein Prozess wegen Völkermordes und Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit

José Efraín Ríos Montt gilt als das Symbol für die Gräueltaten des guatemaltekischen Staates während der jahrzehntelangen Militärdiktatur, der in dem kleinen zentralamerikanischen Land geschätzte 200.000 Menschen zum Opfer fielen. Als Junta-Chef von 1982 bis 1983 soll er mindestens elf Massaker an indigenen Dorfgemeinschaften befohlen haben. …
Guatemala | Nummer 450 - Dezember 2011

Ex-General im höchsten Staatsamt

Otto Pérez Molina gewinnt Stichwahl in Guatemala

Der ehemalige Diktaturgeneral Otto Pérez Molina hat wie erwartet die Stichwahl zur Präsidentschaft in Guatemala gewonnen. Bei geringer Wahlbeteiligung setzte er sich gegen seinen Herausforderer Manuel Baldizón durch. …
Guatemala | Nummer 401 - November 2007

Ein Stück vom Kuchen

Der Ausgang der Präsidentschafts-, Parlaments- und Gemeindewahlen in Guatemala ändert wenig an der bestehenden Machtverteilung im Land

Am 9. September hat Guatemala versucht, ein neues Staatsoberhaupt zu wählen. 14 PräsidentschaftskandidatInnen rangen um Stimmen. Überraschend ist dabei das schlechte Abschneiden von Rigoberta Menchú mit nur 3,09 Prozent der Stimmen. …

Newsletter abonnieren