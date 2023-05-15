Keine Überraschung

Asunción: Die Wahlen am 30. April hat der Ökonom Santiago Peña deutlich mit 43 Prozent der Stimmen gewonnen. Dabei war ein Klima der Skandale und politischen Krisen als Chance für die Opposition gedeutet worden. Der wichtigste Gegenkandidat, der radikal-liberale Efraín Alegre, hatte zuletzt in den Umfragen deutlich aufgeholt. Damit bleibt die Colorado-Partei, die seit 1947 beinahe ununterbrochen in der Regierung ist, nun voraussichtlich bis 2028 die stärkste Kraft im Regierungspalast in Asunción. Paraguayische Oppositionelle, die auf Veränderung gehofft hatten, sind enttäuscht.