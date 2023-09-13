Wahlen inmitten der Sicherheitskrise

Schusssichere Westen, Militär und Polizeipräsenz – das sind die Bilder, die von den Wahlen Mitte August in Ecuador bleiben werden. Bis vor kurzem war Ecuador bekannt für Sicherheit und Stabilität in der Region und fand deshalb wenig Beachtung, auch weil die Schlagzeilen sonst aus den umliegenden Ländern kamen. Jetzt wurden die Wahlen von Morden an verschiedenen Politikern überschattet. Neben der Abstimmung über die beiden Präsidentschafts-kandidat*innen für die Stichwahl wurden auch ein neues Parlament gewählt und in zwei Volksbefragungen weitreichende Naturschutz-entscheidungen getroffen.