Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023 | Wahlen

Wahlen inmitten der Sicherheitskrise

Die gewählten Kandidat*innen stehen vor enormen Herausforderungen

Schusssichere Westen, Militär und Polizeipräsenz – das sind die Bilder, die von den Wahlen Mitte August in Ecuador bleiben werden. Bis vor kurzem war Ecuador bekannt für Sicherheit und Stabilität in der Region und fand deshalb wenig Beachtung, auch weil die Schlagzeilen sonst aus den umliegenden Ländern kamen. Jetzt wurden die Wahlen von Morden an verschiedenen Politikern überschattet. Neben der Abstimmung über die beiden Präsidentschafts-kandidat*innen für die Stichwahl wurden auch ein neues Parlament gewählt und in zwei Volksbefragungen weitreichende Naturschutz-entscheidungen getroffen.

Von Eva Gertz

Lesen Sie den kompletten Artikel in der September/Oktober-Ausgabe (LN 591/592)

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023 | Peru

Wie viel Tote willst du noch, Dina?

Fotostrecke von der dritten Mobilisierung nach Lima gegen die Regierung von Dina Boluarte

Ecuador | Gender | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

„Wir fordern, in Würde leben zu dürfen“

Transfeministische Aktivistinnen vom Kollektiv PachaQueer sprechen über die Gewalteskalation infolge der Lockerung des Waffenrechts

Aktivist*innen wie Jéssica Martínez, die wegen ihres Einsatzes für die Rechte von trans und cis Sexarbeiter*innen im Jahr 2022 ermordet wurde, sind in Ecuador regelmäßig unterschiedlichen Formen von Gewalt ausgesetzt. Diese prekäre Sicherheitslage werde sich laut den Gründerinnen des Kollektivs PachaQueer mit dem nun erleichterten Zugang zu Waffen weiter verschlechtern. …
Dossier 18 - Vivas nos queremos | Ecuador

GEWALT UND GESETZ: ECUADOR

Gewalt und Gesetz. Beginn einer Dokumentation geschlechtsspezifischer  Rechtsprechung in 19 Ländern

Newsletter abonnieren