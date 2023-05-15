Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Gender | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

„Wir fordern, in Würde leben zu dürfen“

Transfeministische Aktivistinnen vom Kollektiv PachaQueer sprechen über die Gewalteskalation infolge der Lockerung des Waffenrechts

Aktivist*innen wie Jéssica Martínez, die wegen ihres Einsatzes für die Rechte von trans und cis Sexarbeiter*innen im Jahr 2022 ermordet wurde, sind in Ecuador regelmäßig unterschiedlichen Formen von Gewalt ausgesetzt. Diese prekäre Sicherheitslage werde sich laut den Gründerinnen des Kollektivs PachaQueer mit dem nun erleichterten Zugang zu Waffen weiter verschlechtern. Das Dekret 707, das am 1. April dieses Jahres in Kraft getreten ist, soll der zunehmenden Kriminalität entgegenwirken und erlaubt den privaten Besitz und das Tragen von Waffen zur persönlichen Verteidigung.

Interview: Valeria Bajaña Bilbao

Lies den kompletten Text in der Mai-Ausgabe der Lateinamerika Nachrichten!

