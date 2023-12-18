Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Deutschland | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Biologische Straflosigkeit und dennoch ein Erfolg

Argentinischer Diktaturverbrecher Kyburg angeklagt und verstorben

Es hätte der erste Strafprozess gegen einen südamerikanischen Diktaturverbrecher vor der deutschen Justiz werden können: Im November 2023 erhob die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft Berlin Anklage gegen den früheren Offizier der argentinischen Marine, Luis Esteban Kyburg (75). Sie wirft ihm vor, in der Zeit von August 1976 bis Januar 1977 „im Rahmen des sogenannten ‚Kampfes gegen die Subversion‘ für die Entführung, Verschleppung, Folterung und anschließende Tötung von 23 jungen Menschen verantwortlich gewesen“ zu sein. Doch zu einem Prozess wird es nicht kommen, da Kyburg zwischenzeitlich verstorben ist.

Von Ute Löhning

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer neuen Januar-Ausgabe!

Tauziehen um Genprobe

In Argentinien tobt eine Debatte darum, ob die Adoptivkinder der Direktorin des grössten Medienkonzerns Clarín Kinder von Verschwundenen sind

Während der letzten Militärdiktatur in Argentinien (1976 bis 1983) wurden nicht nur Tausende entführt, gefoltert und ermordet, sondern auch systematisch Kinder von Verschwundenen illegal adoptiert. In den meisten Fällen wissen die Kinder bis heute nichts von ihrer ursprünglichen Identität. Ein Fall steht zurzeit besonders im öffentlichen Interesse. …
„Das geht gegen jede Logik“

Der älteste Sohn von Laura Conte wurde in der Diktatur ermordet. Sein Körper tauchte nie wieder auf. Die Mutter erzählt.

Das Büro der Mütter der Plaza de Mayo – Gründerlinie liegt an der vielbefahrenen Straße Piedras im Zentrum von Buenos Aires. Der Verkehr vor den Fenstern rauscht ununterbrochen, sein Lärm im Raum aber wird zurückgedrängt durch die leise, eindringliche Stimme von Laura Conte. Die 74-Jährige erzählt. Sie sitzt vor einer Wand voller Portraitfotos aus einer anderen Zeit. …
Tod am Tag der Menschenrechte

Folterer Héctor Febres stirbt vier Tage vor der Urteilsverkündung

Die neue argentinische Präsidentin Cristina Kirchner hat ihr Amt angetreten. In der Antrittsrede betonte sie ihren politischen Willen, die Gerechtigkeit im Land voran zu treiben, insbesondere die Verfahren gegen die Verantwortlichen der Diktaturverbrechen. Die juristische Aufarbeitung ist jedoch langsam und mühselig. …

