Aktuell | Nicaragua | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Die Zensur durchbrechen

Die unabhängigen Medien im Exil gewährleisten das Recht der Nicaraguaner*innen auf Informationsfreiheit

Nicaragua feiert am 1. März den Nationalen Journalistentag, doch die unabhängige Presse ist längst außer Landes geflohen. Sieben Jahre Unterdrückung der Pressefreiheit haben eine lebendige und vielfältige Medienlandschaft in eine mediale Wüste verwandelt. Die Verfolgung des unabhängigen Journalismus ließ Medienschaffenden nur die Wahl zwischen Gefängnis oder Flucht ins Exil. …
Aktuell | Ecuador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Der Fall Malvinas

In der Küstenregion Ecuadors werfen systematische Übergriffe durch das Militär ein düsteres Licht auf Präsident Noboas Sicherheitspolitik

In Ecuador sorgt der Fall von vier verschwundenen Jugendlichen aus Guayaquil für Entsetzen. Nach ihrer Festnahme durch das Militär wurden ihre Leichen Wochen später nahe einer Militärbasis gefunden. Der Vorwurf: erzwungenes Verschwindenlassen. Der Fall rückt das Problem des Machtmissbrauchs durch das Militär ins Licht, das sich bereits seit einem Jahr abzeichnet.
